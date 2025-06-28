Controversy Surrounds Israeli Military Actions Amid Gaza Aid Distribution

The Israeli government has firmly denied allegations of military misconduct following a report by Haaretz that claimed soldiers fired at Palestinians approaching aid sites in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz dismissed these reports as malicious fabrications aimed at tarnishing the military's reputation.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 500 Palestinians killed and thousands injured in the chaos surrounding aid distribution. Witnesses have alleged that Israeli troops opened fire on those seeking food from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites. However, Israel's military has denied these claims and announced an investigation.

The United Nations has stepped in, urging leaders to seek a ceasefire and expressing grave concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Secretary-General Guterres called for a return to the UN's aid distribution system, emphasizing that humanitarian efforts must not result in further loss of life.