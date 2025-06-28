Godman Busted: Dark Arts and Deception in Maharashtra

A self-styled godman, Prasad Bhimrao Tamdar, aged 29, has been apprehended in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad for allegedly engaging in voyeurism and practicing black magic. This development was confirmed by the police on Saturday.

Tamdar, who managed an ashram in Bavdhan, claimed to provide astrological and spiritual guidance. However, he allegedly manipulated followers into downloading a mobile application, granting him access to their private lives while urging them to participate in sexual acts, which he watched secretly.

The police have registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, following complaints of cheating and financial demands for his ashram.

(With inputs from agencies.)