Legal Showdown: Birthright Citizenship Under Siege

The legal dispute over President Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship is ongoing, despite a ruling limiting nationwide injunctions. Trump's executive order, which seeks to deny citizenship to children of non-citizens born in the U.S., faces challenges in lower courts, leaving the policy's future uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The contentious debate over birthright citizenship continues as President Trump's executive order faces scrutiny in the courts. Despite a significant ruling limiting nationwide injunctions, the policy remains disputed, with immigrant advocates prepared to battle for its preservation.

The Supreme Court's recent decision sends challenges to Trump's order back to lower courts, leaving its future in limbo. Critics argue that the President's move seeks to dismantle a pivotal legal tenet established after the Civil War.

Opponents caution that inhibiting nationwide relief could invite chaos and inequality, emphasizing that birthright citizenship has been a constitutional fixture for over a century, echoing legal experts and advocates for immigrant rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

