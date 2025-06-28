Legal Showdown: Birthright Citizenship Under Siege

The contentious debate over birthright citizenship continues as President Trump's executive order faces scrutiny in the courts. Despite a significant ruling limiting nationwide injunctions, the policy remains disputed, with immigrant advocates prepared to battle for its preservation.

The Supreme Court's recent decision sends challenges to Trump's order back to lower courts, leaving its future in limbo. Critics argue that the President's move seeks to dismantle a pivotal legal tenet established after the Civil War.

Opponents caution that inhibiting nationwide relief could invite chaos and inequality, emphasizing that birthright citizenship has been a constitutional fixture for over a century, echoing legal experts and advocates for immigrant rights.

