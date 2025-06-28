Special Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Debate in Bihar

The Election Commission has launched an intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, reiterating that the Constitution mandates that only Indian citizens can vote. This move aligns with efforts to exclude illegal migrants from the voter list, a step that has drawn criticism from opposition parties fearing potential voter exclusion and misuse of state machinery.

The revision is starting in Bihar and will expand to five other states slated for assembly elections in 2026. This arises amidst a national crackdown on illegal foreign migrants. Around 78,000 booth level officers are joined by an additional 20,000 officers, focusing on verifying each voter's eligibility with involvement from all political factions.

To support genuine electors, including vulnerable groups, over one lakh volunteers are enlisted. The printing and distribution of enumeration forms for nearly 79 million electors in Bihar have commenced, with 4.96 crore electors required to verify their information and participate in the revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)