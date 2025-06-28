UK Seizes Historic Cocaine Haul from Panama Shipment

In a significant triumph for British law enforcement, authorities successfully intercepted a colossal 2.4 metric ton shipment of cocaine aboard a vessel arriving from Panama. The operation, which unfolded at the London Gateway port, ranks among the most substantial drug seizures in the UK's recent history.

Valued at £96 million, the narcotics were concealed beneath shipping containers, and their discovery was credited to a meticulous, intelligence-driven investigation. Britain's Home Office reports that this event marks the sixth-largest cocaine confiscation on record, demonstrating the nation's relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Charlie Eastaugh, Director of the UK Border Force Maritime, emphasized the dedication of officers to staying ahead of criminal organizations. Highlighting Britain's stature as one of Europe's largest cocaine markets, the government notes a sharp increase in cocaine-related fatalities, underscoring the urgency of ongoing enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)