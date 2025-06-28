Left Menu

UK Seizes Historic Cocaine Haul from Panama Shipment

British authorities intercepted a massive 2.4 metric ton cocaine shipment from Panama, marking one of the UK's largest drug busts. Valued at £96 million, the seizure occurred at London Gateway port following an intelligence-led operation. This highlights Britain's ongoing battle against drug trafficking and its related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:10 IST
UK Seizes Historic Cocaine Haul from Panama Shipment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant triumph for British law enforcement, authorities successfully intercepted a colossal 2.4 metric ton shipment of cocaine aboard a vessel arriving from Panama. The operation, which unfolded at the London Gateway port, ranks among the most substantial drug seizures in the UK's recent history.

Valued at £96 million, the narcotics were concealed beneath shipping containers, and their discovery was credited to a meticulous, intelligence-driven investigation. Britain's Home Office reports that this event marks the sixth-largest cocaine confiscation on record, demonstrating the nation's relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Charlie Eastaugh, Director of the UK Border Force Maritime, emphasized the dedication of officers to staying ahead of criminal organizations. Highlighting Britain's stature as one of Europe's largest cocaine markets, the government notes a sharp increase in cocaine-related fatalities, underscoring the urgency of ongoing enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025