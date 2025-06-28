Tragic Clash Over Scooter Incident Leads to Fatal Stabbing

A young man named Yash, 20, met a tragic end after a minor scuffle over a scooter incident escalated into a fatal stabbing in Geeta Colony on Friday evening. His scooter allegedly brushed past a minor, which led to a heated altercation involving the minor and two associates, Md Amaan and Lucky.

The situation spiraled after Yash's cousin reportedly slapped Amaan, a known local criminal, prompting a chase through the area. The trio cornered Yash near the Geeta Colony Pusta flyover, where Amaan allegedly delivered the fatal stab wound to Yash's back. Locals rushed Yash to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have apprehended the suspects, including the minor, and initiated a murder investigation. The community is shaken, expressing frustration at the leniency shown to juveniles implicated in severe crimes. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited Yash's family, assuring them of a thorough investigation and legal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)