Tragic Clash Over Scooter Incident Leads to Fatal Stabbing
A scooter brushing incident in Geeta Colony turned fatal when Yash, 20, was stabbed to death. Involved were Mohammed Amaan, Lucky, and a minor, all detained by police. The scuffle reportedly stemmed from Yash's scooter grazing the juvenile, escalating into a chase and subsequent fatal stabbing.
A young man named Yash, 20, met a tragic end after a minor scuffle over a scooter incident escalated into a fatal stabbing in Geeta Colony on Friday evening. His scooter allegedly brushed past a minor, which led to a heated altercation involving the minor and two associates, Md Amaan and Lucky.
The situation spiraled after Yash's cousin reportedly slapped Amaan, a known local criminal, prompting a chase through the area. The trio cornered Yash near the Geeta Colony Pusta flyover, where Amaan allegedly delivered the fatal stab wound to Yash's back. Locals rushed Yash to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Police have apprehended the suspects, including the minor, and initiated a murder investigation. The community is shaken, expressing frustration at the leniency shown to juveniles implicated in severe crimes. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited Yash's family, assuring them of a thorough investigation and legal support.
