Political Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PTI's Fight for Reserved Seats

The political landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is under significant strain following a Supreme Court decision affecting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. On Friday, the court ruled PTI ineligible for reserved seats in both national and provincial assemblies, raising the stakes for the party as it grapples with political ramifications.

Reserved for women and minorities, the 25 vacant seats have become focal points in a potential power reshuffle. With the ruling, the opposition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and others, could gain enough strength to challenge the current government, led by PTI's ally Ali Amin Gandapur.

The decision has attracted criticism from PTI leaders, highlighting deep frustrations over what they perceive as judicial overreach and a threat to their electoral prospects. The judgment underscores the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of Pakistan's provincial politics, with significant implications for future governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)