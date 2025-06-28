Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: PTI's Fight for Reserved Seats

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared PTI ineligible for reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing potential shifts in political alliances. The decision affects 25 vacant reserved seats, crucial for maintaining government power. PTI leaders express disappointment, fearing political instability ahead of general elections and a potential threat to their governance.

Updated: 28-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:49 IST
The political landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is under significant strain following a Supreme Court decision affecting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. On Friday, the court ruled PTI ineligible for reserved seats in both national and provincial assemblies, raising the stakes for the party as it grapples with political ramifications.

Reserved for women and minorities, the 25 vacant seats have become focal points in a potential power reshuffle. With the ruling, the opposition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and others, could gain enough strength to challenge the current government, led by PTI's ally Ali Amin Gandapur.

The decision has attracted criticism from PTI leaders, highlighting deep frustrations over what they perceive as judicial overreach and a threat to their electoral prospects. The judgment underscores the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of Pakistan's provincial politics, with significant implications for future governance structures.

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

