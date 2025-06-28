Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Suicide Attack in North Waziristan

A devastating suicide attack claimed 13 lives and injured 24 others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. Security sources confirmed the early morning incident occurred when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a Bomb Disposal Unit MRAP vehicle in Khaddi village, North Waziristan.

Among the injured were 14 civilians, including women and children, with many in critical condition. The area was under curfew due to military movements at the time. In the attack's aftermath, security agencies launched a rescue operation. The militant group Usud al-Harb, affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur, claimed responsibility.

The attack was condemned by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, as one of the deadliest in recent months. It underscores growing security challenges in Pakistan as terrorist incidents surge. Notably, in March 2025, terror attacks exceeded 100 for the first time since 2014, reflecting Pakistan's second-place rank on the Global Terrorism Index 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)