Manipur's Struggle: Civil Society's Plea to Preserve Integrity

A delegation of Manipur civil society organizations is set to meet with India's Ministry of Home Affairs to address ethnic violence in the state. The talks aim to protect the state's territorial integrity, support farmers, open highways, and resettle displaced people amid ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:20 IST
A delegation of civil society organisations from Manipur will hold crucial talks with India's Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 30 to discuss the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Led by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations, the team will raise pressing concerns including preserving Manipur's territorial integrity, threats to farmers near the Imphal valley, and the serious challenges surrounding highway accessibility.

The delegation also intends to address the plight of thousands who have been internally displaced due to violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, a situation that has led to over 260 deaths. Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the President's rule was imposed on February 13, suspending the state assembly's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

