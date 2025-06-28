Manipur's Struggle: Civil Society's Plea to Preserve Integrity

A delegation of civil society organisations from Manipur will hold crucial talks with India's Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on June 30 to discuss the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Led by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations, the team will raise pressing concerns including preserving Manipur's territorial integrity, threats to farmers near the Imphal valley, and the serious challenges surrounding highway accessibility.

The delegation also intends to address the plight of thousands who have been internally displaced due to violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, a situation that has led to over 260 deaths. Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the President's rule was imposed on February 13, suspending the state assembly's activities.

