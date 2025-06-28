Haryana Police Welcomes Highly Qualified Batch of Trainee Constables

The Haryana Police Force has gained a remarkable addition with the induction of 783 trainee constables, a group distinguished by its high educational qualifications, including postgraduates and a PhD holder. The impressive ceremony took place at the Haryana Police Training Centre, and officials announced this development on Saturday.

The diverse batch consists of 519 men and 264 women, with a significant number coming from rural areas, as confirmed by the Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur. In fact, 718 of the recruits hail from rural backgrounds, further showcasing the inclusivity and reach of the recruitment process.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan presided over the ceremony, lauding the constables for choosing a career in service to the public. He highlighted that the newly inducted members have been meticulously trained in the updated central laws of the country, ensuring they are well-equipped to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.