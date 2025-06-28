Naidu's Cleanliness Directive: A Push for Healthier Municipalities

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a directive to municipal officials, urging them to prioritize cleanliness and take proactive measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the municipalities. He stressed the importance of maintaining hygienic conditions as the monsoon season approaches, in an effort to curb the rise of mosquito-borne illnesses.

In a review of the Municipal Department's ongoing projects at his camp office, Naidu emphasized the need to ensure that drainage systems function effectively and do not overflow during heavy rains. He also pinpointed the criticality of providing clean drinking water to citizens and noted that prevention of contamination is essential to public health.

Highlighting the environmental concerns posed by poultry waste, the Chief Minister instructed the establishment of a dedicated poultry waste management policy. Naidu called for the alignment of this policy with the principles of the circular economy. Additionally, he advised reviewing Central government projects within the municipal sector to enhance funding opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)