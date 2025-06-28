Left Menu

TMC Leaders' Remarks Spark Controversy Over Law Student's Case

Controversy erupted after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra remarked on a gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College. While the TMC distanced itself from their comments, the leaders faced backlash. Both Banerjee and Mitra claimed their statements were misinterpreted or misused.

TMC Leaders' Remarks Spark Controversy Over Law Student's Case
Controversy has engulfed the Trinamool Congress following incendiary remarks from two of its senior leaders. MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra made comments perceived as insensitive following the gang rape of a law student from South Calcutta Law College.

While Mitra suggested the incident could have been avoided if the student had taken precautions, Banerjee questioned who could ensure security in such scenarios. Their remarks prompted the TMC to issue a statement disowning the comments, calling them personal views, and emphasizing the party's condemnation of the crime.

In response to the backlash, both Banerjee and Mitra attempted to clarify their statements on social media, asserting they were taken out of context. Banerjee criticized the party's stance, suggesting it indirectly supported leaders shielding criminals, while Mitra claimed his words were manipulated to tarnish the party's reputation.

