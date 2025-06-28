US Embassy Warns Against Visa Fraud, Stiff Penalties for Violators

In a decisive announcement, the US Embassy in India has issued a clear warning to individuals illegally residing in the United States or committing visa fraud. These individuals will face serious repercussions, including significant criminal penalties, as the embassy emphasized in a recent statement issued on the platform X.

This firm stance aligns with a broader immigration crackdown in the United States, notably in Los Angeles, and reflects a stringent approach by American authorities towards immigration and visa regulations amidst rising concerns.

The embassy reiterated the privilege associated with holding a US visa, reminding applicants that breaking US laws or engaging in illegal activities, such as drug use, could lead to visa revocation or future ineligibility, further establishing new restrictions on foreign officials linked to illegal immigration.