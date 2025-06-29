Kneecap's Controversial Glastonbury Performance Sparks Political Outcry

At the Glastonbury Festival, Irish hip-hop group Kneecap's performance led to significant political controversy as they publicly admonished UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israel. The group, already in the spotlight due to member Mo Chara's recent terrorism charges, faced calls for their removal from the festival lineup.

Despite political backlash, Kneecap performed in front of a large audience, many waving Palestinian flags, leading to the area being closed off due to overcrowding. Their set, featuring a mix of English and Irish rap, included statements against Israel, prompting a strong reaction from the Israeli embassy in the UK.

Despite calls from political leaders and music industry figures to withdraw Kneecap from the performance, festival organizers remained supportive. Over 100 musicians signed a public letter backing the group, while Kneecap maintained their stance on playing characters to convey their messages.