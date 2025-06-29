Tragic Strike: Israel's Attack on Tehran's Evin Prison
Israel's airstrike on Tehran's Evin Prison resulted in 71 deaths, targeting Iran's political core. Victims included staff, military service youths, detainees, and visitors. The incident prompted international concern, notably from France, as two of their citizens were among those detained in the prison.
In a shocking escalation in its conflict with Iran, Israel's recent airstrike on Tehran's infamous Evin Prison claimed 71 lives, according to Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir. The attack marks a significant shift in Israel's targeting strategy, moving from military installations to symbols of Iran's political structure.
The deadly strike, reported by Mizan, the judiciary's media outlet, resulted in the tragic deaths of various individuals, including administrative staff, servicemen, detainees, their families, and neighbors near the prison. While a section of Evin's administrative facilities was reported destroyed, surviving detainees have been relocated to other institutions within Tehran.
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, expressed grave concern for the safety of French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained at Evin. Following the assault, Barrot condemned the attack on social media, declaring the threat to citizens unacceptable and sparking an international dimension to the already volatile situation.
ALSO READ
Israel claims it has achieved ''aerial superiority'' over Tehran and has control of skies from western Iran to capital, reports AP.
Israel Claims Aerial Superiority Over Tehran
Israel Denies Plans to Harm Tehran Residents Amid Tensions
Escalation in Middle East: Air Superiority Claimed by Israel Over Tehran
Tensions Escalate: Tehran's Swift Evacuation and Explosive Conflict