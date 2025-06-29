Tragic Strike: Israel's Attack on Tehran's Evin Prison

In a shocking escalation in its conflict with Iran, Israel's recent airstrike on Tehran's infamous Evin Prison claimed 71 lives, according to Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir. The attack marks a significant shift in Israel's targeting strategy, moving from military installations to symbols of Iran's political structure.

The deadly strike, reported by Mizan, the judiciary's media outlet, resulted in the tragic deaths of various individuals, including administrative staff, servicemen, detainees, their families, and neighbors near the prison. While a section of Evin's administrative facilities was reported destroyed, surviving detainees have been relocated to other institutions within Tehran.

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, expressed grave concern for the safety of French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained at Evin. Following the assault, Barrot condemned the attack on social media, declaring the threat to citizens unacceptable and sparking an international dimension to the already volatile situation.