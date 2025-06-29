Heroic Sacrifice: Ukrainian Pilot Loses Life in F-16 During Russian Assault

A Ukrainian pilot was tragically killed as his F-16 fighter jet went down during a large-scale Russian missile and drone assault, the Ukrainian military reported on Sunday.

This marks the third F-16 lost in the conflict. The pilot managed to shoot down seven air targets before his aircraft sustained damage and lost altitude, according to the Air Force on Telegram.

The pilot attempted to steer the jet away from populated areas but did not manage to eject in time. Overnight, Russia launched 477 drones and 60 missiles at Ukraine. Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed 211 drones and 38 missiles, with airstrikes recorded in six locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)