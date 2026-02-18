Left Menu

Foreign Intelligence Accesses Telegram Messages of Russian Soldiers

Foreign intelligence agencies are reportedly monitoring messages sent by Russian soldiers using Telegram, a popular messaging app in Russia. Russian authorities have restricted Telegram for not removing extremist content. The Kremlin urges Russians to switch to a state-backed messenger, amidst privacy concerns.

18-02-2026
Foreign intelligence services can allegedly intercept messages shared by Russian soldiers on Telegram, a widely used messaging application in Russia. This claim was made by Maksud Shadayev, Russia's minister for digital development, as reported by Interfax on Wednesday.

The app, crucial for communication among Russian forces in Ukraine, faces pressure from Russian authorities for reportedly failing to remove extremist content. In response, Roskomnadzor, the communications regulator, is reportedly slowing down Telegram's service as part of a larger crackdown on foreign-owned messaging platforms deemed non-compliant with Russian law.

The Kremlin has confirmed the complete blockade of Meta's WhatsApp for similar non-compliance, suggesting Russians adopt MAX, a state-backed messenger. Critics argue that MAX is merely a surveillance tool, a claim Russian officials refute.

