Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's ​minister ‌for digital development ​Maksud Shadayev said ‌on Wednesday that foreign intelligence services are able to see ‌messages sent by ‌Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine using the Telegram messaging ⁠app, the ​Interfax ⁠news agency reported.

Russian authorities ⁠have imposed restrictions on ​Telegram over what they say ⁠is its failure to ⁠delete ​extremist content amid speculation that the app ⁠will be completely blocked ⁠later this ⁠year.

