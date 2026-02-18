Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's minister for digital development Maksud Shadayev said on Wednesday that foreign intelligence services are able to see messages sent by Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine using the Telegram messaging app, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on Telegram over what they say is its failure to delete extremist content amid speculation that the app will be completely blocked later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stalemate in Geneva: High-Stakes Negotiations Between Russia and Ukraine
Ukraine's Stand: Boycotting the Paralympics Over Russian and Belarusian Involvement
Ukraine Enacts New Sanctions on Belarus Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine's Paralympic Boycott Amid Russian and Belarusian Participation
Stalled Peace Talks: Tensions Flare in Ukraine-Russia Negotiations