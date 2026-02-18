Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister

Russia's ​minister ‌for digital development ​Maksud Shadayev said ‌on Wednesday that foreign intelligence services are able to see ‌messages sent by ‌Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine using the Telegram messaging ⁠app, the ​Interfax ⁠news agency reported.

Russian authorities ⁠have imposed restrictions on ​Telegram over what they say ⁠is its failure to ⁠delete ​extremist content amid speculation that the app ⁠will be completely blocked ⁠later this ⁠year.

