Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Skeletal Remains of Newborns Found in Thrissur

Thrissur police are investigating after a man arrived at a station with a bag allegedly containing newborns' remains. He claims the infants resulted from his relationship and died over four years. The unmarried couple is in custody, and authorities pursue all leads, considering possible homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:38 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Skeletal Remains of Newborns Found in Thrissur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thrissur police have initiated a probing investigation after an unusual incident early Sunday. A man appeared at the Pudukad station, allegedly inebriated, claiming that his bag contained skeletal remains of two newborn babies.

The man, aged 26, told officers these infants were born from his relationship with an unmarried woman aged 21, both now in custody. He explained that the babies, born years apart, had died and were buried separately over the last four years.

Authorities, while treating the case as potential homicide, are examining the sites cited by the man with the assistance of forensic experts. Police are pursuing every lead, ascertaining the remains' identity and cause of death, with the investigation ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025