Mystery Unfolds: Skeletal Remains of Newborns Found in Thrissur

The Thrissur police have initiated a probing investigation after an unusual incident early Sunday. A man appeared at the Pudukad station, allegedly inebriated, claiming that his bag contained skeletal remains of two newborn babies.

The man, aged 26, told officers these infants were born from his relationship with an unmarried woman aged 21, both now in custody. He explained that the babies, born years apart, had died and were buried separately over the last four years.

Authorities, while treating the case as potential homicide, are examining the sites cited by the man with the assistance of forensic experts. Police are pursuing every lead, ascertaining the remains' identity and cause of death, with the investigation ongoing.