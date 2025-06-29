KYC Fraudster Nabbed After Multi-Year Manhunt

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Malya Das, a 24-year-old man from West Bengal, for allegedly defrauding senior citizens under the guise of updating KYC details. The arrest concludes a multi-year manhunt for Das, linked to a significant 2021 online fraud case involving Rs 1.5 lakh.

Initially reported in 2021, the case commenced when an elderly man's SIM card was threatened with blocking unless his e-KYC was updated via a fraudulent link, facilitating unauthorized access to his account. Through sophisticated money-laundering tactics involving online gaming platforms, Das managed to obscure his illicit activities for years.

The investigation revealed that Das, who once pursued a diploma in mechanical engineering, had routed a total of Rs 27 lakh through his bank account. Authorities continue to pursue his accomplice as they unravel the full scope of the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)