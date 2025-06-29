KYC Fraudster Nabbed After Multi-Year Manhunt
Delhi Police arrested Malya Das from West Bengal for defrauding a senior citizen by pretending to update KYC details. Wanted since 2021 for an online scam of Rs 1.5 lakh, Das evaded capture for years. He laundered money through online gaming, with Rs 27 lakh involved in total.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Malya Das, a 24-year-old man from West Bengal, for allegedly defrauding senior citizens under the guise of updating KYC details. The arrest concludes a multi-year manhunt for Das, linked to a significant 2021 online fraud case involving Rs 1.5 lakh.
Initially reported in 2021, the case commenced when an elderly man's SIM card was threatened with blocking unless his e-KYC was updated via a fraudulent link, facilitating unauthorized access to his account. Through sophisticated money-laundering tactics involving online gaming platforms, Das managed to obscure his illicit activities for years.
The investigation revealed that Das, who once pursued a diploma in mechanical engineering, had routed a total of Rs 27 lakh through his bank account. Authorities continue to pursue his accomplice as they unravel the full scope of the fraud.
(With inputs from agencies.)
