Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Mullaperiyar Dam Gates Open Amid Heavy Rainfall

Authorities opened 13 shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam, releasing water into the Periyar River as the dam neared capacity. The decision follows heavy rainfall and tension between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who operate the dam. Villages are on high alert, with relief camps set up for potential relocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:17 IST
Tensions Rise as Mullaperiyar Dam Gates Open Amid Heavy Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mullaperiyar Dam's 13 shutters were opened on Sunday, allowing water into the Periyar River as levels approached maximum capacity. The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department reported that each shutter was lifted by 10 centimeters, releasing approximately 250 cusecs of water per second into the river.

The decision came after the water level in the 128-year-old dam exceeded 136 feet, a result of incessant rainfall in its catchment areas. The Idukki district administration had been preparing for this move following an alert from Tamil Nadu, which manages the dam.

Communities in Periyar and neighboring villages have been placed on high alert, with over 20 relief camps established. Authorities are also addressing long-standing safety concerns from Kerala about the dam's structural integrity, against Tamil Nadu's emphasis on its importance for irrigation.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025