Tensions Rise as Mullaperiyar Dam Gates Open Amid Heavy Rainfall

The Mullaperiyar Dam's 13 shutters were opened on Sunday, allowing water into the Periyar River as levels approached maximum capacity. The Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department reported that each shutter was lifted by 10 centimeters, releasing approximately 250 cusecs of water per second into the river.

The decision came after the water level in the 128-year-old dam exceeded 136 feet, a result of incessant rainfall in its catchment areas. The Idukki district administration had been preparing for this move following an alert from Tamil Nadu, which manages the dam.

Communities in Periyar and neighboring villages have been placed on high alert, with over 20 relief camps established. Authorities are also addressing long-standing safety concerns from Kerala about the dam's structural integrity, against Tamil Nadu's emphasis on its importance for irrigation.