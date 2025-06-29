Left Menu

Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Killed as Moscow Intensifies Air Strikes

A Ukrainian F-16 pilot was killed during a massive Russian air attack involving drones and missiles, intensifying the conflict's violence. President Zelenskiy seeks increased Western support for Ukraine's air defenses. The attack caused significant damage, with multiple casualties and infrastructure impacts reported across various Ukrainian regions.

A Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot has tragically lost his life in a brutal Russian air assault that overwhelmed the region with drones and missiles, as reported by local authorities on Sunday. The conflict continues to intensify, entering its fourth year with increasing night-time barrages from Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urgently appealed for enhanced Western support to fortify Ukraine's air defenses in the wake of these attacks, which have resulted in seven injuries and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. Notably, this incident marks the loss of Ukraine's third F-16 fighter jet in the ongoing war.

Regional authorities across Ukraine's Lviv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions have reported various degrees of damage from the attack. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces successfully destroyed a significant portion of the drones and missiles launched by Russia overnight.

