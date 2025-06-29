Left Menu

Massive Bust: 'Operation Cyber Storm' Snares 35 in Multi-State Cyber Fraud

Navsari district police in Gujarat have arrested 35 individuals in connection with cyber fraud cases amounting to over Rs 3 crore. The operation, named 'Operation Cyber Storm', involved integrated investigations across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, targeting schemes involving mobile links, fake Facebook IDs, and online trading scams.

Massive Bust: 'Operation Cyber Storm' Snares 35 in Multi-State Cyber Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime, police in Gujarat's Navsari district have arrested 35 individuals connected with ten different cyber fraud cases, drawing attention across three states.

The initiative, dubbed 'Operation Cyber Storm', was spearheaded by Navsari Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal and targeted fraud schemes including mobile links, fake Facebook IDs, and online trading cons.

Offenders were apprehended in various regions, including Gujarat, Jaipur, and Mumbai, as law enforcement sought to dismantle networks exploiting investment scams and social engineering tactics.

