Massive Bust: 'Operation Cyber Storm' Snares 35 in Multi-State Cyber Fraud

In a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime, police in Gujarat's Navsari district have arrested 35 individuals connected with ten different cyber fraud cases, drawing attention across three states.

The initiative, dubbed 'Operation Cyber Storm', was spearheaded by Navsari Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal and targeted fraud schemes including mobile links, fake Facebook IDs, and online trading cons.

Offenders were apprehended in various regions, including Gujarat, Jaipur, and Mumbai, as law enforcement sought to dismantle networks exploiting investment scams and social engineering tactics.