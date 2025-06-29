In a tragic development, a Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot lost his life during a ferocious Russian air assault involving hundreds of drones and missiles, reports confirmed on Sunday. As night-time attacks intensify in the prolonged conflict, homes, infrastructure, and lives are increasingly at risk.

In response to the escalating hostilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for enhanced support from the West, including the United States, to fortify Ukraine's air defenses. Recent air raids left at least 12 injured and widespread damages, prompting Ukrainians in Kyiv to seek refuge in underground metro stations.

With critical infrastructure targeted, especially in less frequently attacked regions like Lviv, the urgency for military aid is apparent. Ukraine's fleet has suffered losses, including three F-16s since operation commencement. The situation underscores the need for political will and international cooperation to curb the aggression.