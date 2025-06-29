Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen

Eight Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters. Their trawler was seized north of Mannar, raising tensions between the two neighboring countries. The arrested fishermen and their trawler were handed over for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Sunday, the Sri Lankan Navy detained eight Indian fishermen on charges of illegal poaching within the island nation's maritime boundaries. The incident occurred near Mannar during a routine patrol, as the Navy responded to unauthorized fishing activity.

According to the Navy's press release, the illegal fishing vessels were identified by the North Central Naval Command, which promptly deployed Inshore Patrol Craft to address the situation. The captured fishermen and their trawler have been transferred to the Fisheries Inspectorate for further legal action.

This incident reflects ongoing tensions between India and Sri Lanka over fishing rights, particularly in the Palk Strait, a region often contested due to its rich marine resources.

