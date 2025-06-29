Tensions Rise: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen

On Sunday, the Sri Lankan Navy detained eight Indian fishermen on charges of illegal poaching within the island nation's maritime boundaries. The incident occurred near Mannar during a routine patrol, as the Navy responded to unauthorized fishing activity.

According to the Navy's press release, the illegal fishing vessels were identified by the North Central Naval Command, which promptly deployed Inshore Patrol Craft to address the situation. The captured fishermen and their trawler have been transferred to the Fisheries Inspectorate for further legal action.

This incident reflects ongoing tensions between India and Sri Lanka over fishing rights, particularly in the Palk Strait, a region often contested due to its rich marine resources.