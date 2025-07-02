Left Menu

African Union military aircraft crashes in Somalia's capital

A small military aircraft serving the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashed Wednesday at the airport in the capital, Mogadishu. The aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at Aden Adde Airport, according to the Somali National News Agency.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:00 IST
African Union military aircraft crashes in Somalia's capital
  • Country:
  • Somalia

A small military aircraft serving the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashed Wednesday at the airport in the capital, Mogadishu. The aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at Aden Adde Airport, according to the Somali National News Agency. The agency said on the social platform X that the fire "has been contained, and authorities are assessing the situation." There was no immediate comment from Somali authorities. The number of casualties was unknown. The African Union peacekeeping mission, known as AUSSOM, is helping Somali authorities to fight the extremist rebels of al-Shabab, which opposes the presence of foreign troops in the Horn of Africa nation. The mission includes troops from countries such as Uganda and Kenya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025