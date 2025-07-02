Divisive elements could not tolerate HR and CE department's achievements: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said those with a divisive mindset, who conceal their real intentions using the mask of ''Bhakthi'', could not tolerate the achievements of the Dravidian model government's department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Presiding over the weddings of 32 pairs under the aegis of the HR and CE Department here, Stalin said as many as 2,376 weddings have so far been solemnised under the aegis of the HR and CE department during the past four years under the DMK regime and it includes today's 576 marriages.

Stalin said consecrations had been performed for 3,177 temples, which was unprecedented. Alongwith this, the retrieval of 7,655.75 acres, worth about Rs 7,701 crore and belonging to 997 temples constitute the jewel in the crown of the Dravidian model government's HR and CE department.

He further listed several other initiatives, including the appointment of 29 trained priests under the ''Anaithu Sathiyinarum Archakar Aagalam'' (Anyone from any caste may become a priest) scheme.

Stating that he could go on to list many more such schemes, the chief minister said such achievements of the ''broad minded, everything for everyone,'' Dravidian model regime could not be tolerated by those with hatred and a divisive mindset, who conceal their real intentions using the mask of ''Bhakthi.'' True devotees, however, appreciate the government's services to spiritualism, the chief minister emphasised. The CM asserted that the HR and CE department would continue to work for the welfare of the true devotees and the government is not worried about baseless criticism in the nature of defamation. Stalin did not name any person or a political party when he made such remarks.

The chief minister praised the work of P K Sekar Babu, the HR and CE Minister, and said that the department has witnessed great development under Babu's stewardship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)