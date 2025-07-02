Left Menu

A man was arrested from a hotel with a sharp-edged weapon during a checking operation in Jammu City on Wednesday, an officer said. During one such surprise inspection, a police party carried out a checking operation at Hotel Grand Inn in Jewel, and a person was found in possession of a sharp-edged weapon with no convincing explanation for it, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:25 IST
Man found with sharp weapon at Jammu hotel, nabbbed
A man was arrested from a hotel with a sharp-edged weapon during a checking operation in Jammu City on Wednesday, an officer said. A heightened vigil has been on in the Union Territory as the annual Amarnath Yatra goes underway, and the hotel raid was part of it. ''As part of enhanced security arrangements in the wake of the Amarnath Yatra, police have been conducting intensified checking operations across hotels, lodges, and vulnerable spots falling under their jurisdiction,'' a police officer said. During one such surprise inspection, a police party carried out a checking operation at Hotel Grand Inn in Jewel, and a person was found in possession of a sharp-edged weapon with no convincing explanation for it, he said. The man, who was immediately taken into custody, was identified as Gourav Dogra.

Dogra has been booked at Nowabad Police Station, the officer added.

