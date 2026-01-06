Heist Unveiled: Inside the Rs 1.03 Crore Jewellery Theft

Four men have been detained for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, silver items, and cash worth Rs 1.03 crore from a residence, police reported on Tuesday.

The burglary occurred at a villa on Hesaraghatta Main Road, Vaderahalli. Authorities revealed the homeowner lodged a police complaint after returning from a trip to Maharashtra, discovering the theft.

Investigators, using multiple angles and informed sources, apprehended two suspects on January 3 in Chitradurga district. They confessed, implicating two accomplices employed as the homeowner's driver and domestic help, who provided the key for the break-in.