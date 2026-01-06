Heist Unveiled: Inside the Rs 1.03 Crore Jewellery Theft
Four individuals were apprehended for robbing a house in Vaderahalli of gold, silver, and cash totaling Rs 1.03 crore. The crime involved the homeowner's car driver and domestic help, who facilitated the burglary. The stolen items and accomplices were identified following an extensive investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Four men have been detained for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, silver items, and cash worth Rs 1.03 crore from a residence, police reported on Tuesday.
The burglary occurred at a villa on Hesaraghatta Main Road, Vaderahalli. Authorities revealed the homeowner lodged a police complaint after returning from a trip to Maharashtra, discovering the theft.
Investigators, using multiple angles and informed sources, apprehended two suspects on January 3 in Chitradurga district. They confessed, implicating two accomplices employed as the homeowner's driver and domestic help, who provided the key for the break-in.
- READ MORE ON:
- theft
- gold
- arrest
- Vaderahalli
- burglary
- police
- cash
- investigation
- crime
- robbery
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Plan to Transfer Police Colony Ownership: A Feasible Solution to Housing Shortage
Gujarat Police's War on Drugs: Deputy CM Seeks Student Support
Strife in Tehran: Economic Protests Escalate Amidst Heavy Police Action
Punjab Police Foils Targeted Killing Plot in Bathinda
Sandalwood Heist: Intruders Cut Down Trees in Police Academy