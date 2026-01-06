Left Menu

Heist Unveiled: Inside the Rs 1.03 Crore Jewellery Theft

Four individuals were apprehended for robbing a house in Vaderahalli of gold, silver, and cash totaling Rs 1.03 crore. The crime involved the homeowner's car driver and domestic help, who facilitated the burglary. The stolen items and accomplices were identified following an extensive investigation.

Four men have been detained for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, silver items, and cash worth Rs 1.03 crore from a residence, police reported on Tuesday.

The burglary occurred at a villa on Hesaraghatta Main Road, Vaderahalli. Authorities revealed the homeowner lodged a police complaint after returning from a trip to Maharashtra, discovering the theft.

Investigators, using multiple angles and informed sources, apprehended two suspects on January 3 in Chitradurga district. They confessed, implicating two accomplices employed as the homeowner's driver and domestic help, who provided the key for the break-in.

