Left Menu

Shock in Mathura: Jeweller Found Dead in Suspected Robbery

A jeweller, Satish Chandra Garg, was found shot dead in his Mathura residence, with the house ransacked in a suspected robbery. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to catch the culprits. Garg lived alone, while his sons reside in other cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 04-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:26 IST
Shock in Mathura: Jeweller Found Dead in Suspected Robbery
Jeweller
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Mathura, a jeweller was discovered shot dead at his Govind Nagar residence, sparking suspicions of a robbery gone wrong. The victim, identified as 62-year-old Satish Chandra Garg, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities reported that Garg's home in the Telipara, Lal Darwaza area appeared ransacked, with cupboards opened and belongings scattered, suggesting a break-in attempt. He lived alone on the ground floor, while his sons, who reside elsewhere, were not present.

Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Singh stated that forensic teams and dog squads have collected evidence from the scene. Police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the neighborhood to identify the assailants as the manhunt continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

 Global
2
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

 United States
3
Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

 India
4
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026