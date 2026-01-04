Shock in Mathura: Jeweller Found Dead in Suspected Robbery

In a chilling incident in Mathura, a jeweller was discovered shot dead at his Govind Nagar residence, sparking suspicions of a robbery gone wrong. The victim, identified as 62-year-old Satish Chandra Garg, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities reported that Garg's home in the Telipara, Lal Darwaza area appeared ransacked, with cupboards opened and belongings scattered, suggesting a break-in attempt. He lived alone on the ground floor, while his sons, who reside elsewhere, were not present.

Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Singh stated that forensic teams and dog squads have collected evidence from the scene. Police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the neighborhood to identify the assailants as the manhunt continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)