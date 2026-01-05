Morbi: Gujarat's Rising Jewel in India’s Ceramic Crown

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is preparing to host the second Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch-Saurashtra region in Rajkot on January 11-12, 2026. According to a press release, Morbi has emerged as a pivotal force in India's ceramic industry, accounting for nearly 90% of Gujarat's total ceramic output and placing second globally.

Initially known for traditional pottery, Morbi evolved in the 1970s and 1980s with the production of modern ceramics. Advancements in technology, machinery, and entrepreneurial vision have cemented its global reputation in the ceramic sector. The upcoming VGRC will feature Morbi's ceramic cluster, emphasizing innovation in ceramics and sustainability.

Morbi's transformation, bolstered by government support and entrepreneurial spirit, has made it a symbol of national pride. With over 1,200 ceramic units, the district produces 60 lakh tonnes annually, providing employment to approximately 9 lakh individuals. Financial assistance from state schemes has fostered self-reliance and socio-economic development in Morbi, enhancing its global market presence.