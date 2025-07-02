ESIC Launches SPREE 2025 to Boost Social Security Coverage Nationwide

In a landmark decision aimed at expanding social protection across India’s workforce, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE) 2025. This announcement was made during the 196th Meeting of the ESI Corporation, held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, under the chairmanship of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports.

SPREE 2025 is a time-bound special enrolment initiative, designed to facilitate the registration of unregistered employers and employees—particularly those in contractual, temporary, and informal employment sectors—into the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) system. The scheme will be active from 1st July to 31st December 2025 and is poised to be a game-changer in advancing universal social security in India.

Objectives of SPREE 2025: Enabling a Welfare-Centric Labour Ecosystem

The core objective of SPREE 2025 is to address the long-standing challenge of non-registration and under-registration of employers and workers under the ESI Act, 1948. Despite a legal obligation, many small and medium-sized enterprises, along with informal sector workers, remain outside the ESIC framework, leaving millions without access to health insurance, maternity benefits, disability compensation, and other social protections.

To overcome this, SPREE 2025 offers:

Voluntary digital registration of employers and employees via the ESIC portal, Shram Suvidha portal, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal.

Immunity from retrospective penalties, with no requirement to pay contributions or submit past records for the pre-registration period.

Freedom from inspections or legal action for any period prior to the date declared for registration.

Valid registration from the date stated by the employer, with benefits accruing only from that point onward.

This approach effectively removes the fear of punitive action for past non-compliance, making it easier for employers to enter the formal regulatory framework without legal consequences.

Inclusion of Contractual and Temporary Workers: A Major Leap Forward

SPREE 2025 is especially critical for workers in contractual, seasonal, and temporary employment, many of whom are employed in:

Construction and real estate

MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises)

Hospitality and services sectors

Gig and platform-based work

Historically, such workers have lacked consistent access to social benefits, despite facing higher occupational and health risks. Through SPREE 2025, employers can now bring these vulnerable categories into the ESI fold, giving them access to:

Medical care at ESI hospitals and dispensaries

Sickness and maternity benefits

Compensation for work-related injuries

Unemployment allowance in specific cases

This not only enhances their financial resilience but also strengthens the social safety net for millions of Indian workers.

Removing Regulatory Hurdles to Encourage Voluntary Compliance

Traditionally, employers hesitant to register under ESIC cited the risk of retrospective contribution demands, lengthy documentation processes, and the fear of inspection-related penalties. SPREE 2025 addresses these barriers head-on by offering a one-time amnesty for past non-compliance, making registration both risk-free and hassle-free.

This strategic relaxation of rules is expected to result in:

A sharp increase in new registrations of both units and workers

Enhanced data visibility for policymakers to track workforce trends

A wider base of contributors, leading to improved fund sustainability for ESIC

It also complements broader efforts by the Government of India to formalize informal employment and extend the benefits of social security to every eligible citizen.

ESIC’s Vision: Strengthening India’s Social Protection Architecture

The launch of SPREE 2025 is emblematic of ESIC’s evolving role in creating a more inclusive and responsive labour welfare framework. By focusing on digital ease-of-access, regulatory empathy, and collaborative outreach, the scheme aligns with national priorities under initiatives like:

Shramev Jayate Programme

National Policy on Universal Social Security

Digital India and e-Governance initiatives

It also supports India's goal of achieving comprehensive social security in line with Sustainable Development Goal 8: “Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.”

Path Forward: Outreach, Implementation, and Monitoring

Over the six-month duration of SPREE 2025, ESIC will undertake a nationwide awareness campaign, targeting:

Employers through industry associations and chambers of commerce

Workers through trade unions and labour facilitation centres

State governments and district administrations for local implementation support

A robust monitoring mechanism will track registration trends, address grievances, and ensure real-time resolution of technical issues on the portal. After the scheme concludes in December 2025, an impact assessment will be conducted to evaluate outcomes and identify potential areas for institutionalization.

A Progressive Step Towards Equitable Growth

SPREE 2025 is more than just a registration drive—it is a milestone in India’s journey toward inclusive development, where economic growth is backed by strong social foundations. It provides a historic opportunity for employers to come on board voluntarily, without fear of penal action, while ensuring that lakhs of previously excluded workers gain access to dignity, health, and protection under the ESI Act.

As India strides towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, initiatives like SPREE 2025 will be critical in ensuring that economic progress and social justice go hand in hand.