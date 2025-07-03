Left Menu

Russian Troops Gain Ground in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces have gained control over the settlements of Razine and Milove in eastern Ukraine. However, these reports could not be independently confirmed by Reuters, highlighting ongoing challenges in verifying information from the conflict zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:47 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

In ongoing developments in Eastern Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry has declared that its forces have assumed control of the settlements of Razine and Milove in eastern Ukraine.

Despite this claim, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the situation on the battlefield, underscoring the difficulties in obtaining reliable information from the active conflict area.

These events mark a significant moment in the continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as control over these regions remains contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

