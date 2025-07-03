Minister Challenges Allegations with Resignation Stipulation

Maharashtra's minister, Yogesh Kadam, has taken a decisive stance against allegations made by Shiv Sena's Anil Parab, who accused him of meddling in sand smuggling cases. Kadam declared he would resign immediately should Parab present evidence of his alleged misconduct.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Kadam labeled Parab's accusations as politically motivated and devoid of proper evidence. He challenged Parab to produce any concrete proof or issue a public apology if unable to substantiate his claims.

Kadam, known for his tough approach against the sand mafia, hinted at legal action against Parab for a breach of privilege, emphasizing his long-standing integrity and accountability in his public role.

(With inputs from agencies.)