Left Menu

Minister Challenges Allegations with Resignation Stipulation

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam has offered to resign if proven guilty of interfering in sand smuggling cases, as alleged by Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab. Kadam dismissed the accusations as politically motivated, demanding evidence or a public apology. Parab's claims come without specific details or proof.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:50 IST
Minister Challenges Allegations with Resignation Stipulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's minister, Yogesh Kadam, has taken a decisive stance against allegations made by Shiv Sena's Anil Parab, who accused him of meddling in sand smuggling cases. Kadam declared he would resign immediately should Parab present evidence of his alleged misconduct.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Kadam labeled Parab's accusations as politically motivated and devoid of proper evidence. He challenged Parab to produce any concrete proof or issue a public apology if unable to substantiate his claims.

Kadam, known for his tough approach against the sand mafia, hinted at legal action against Parab for a breach of privilege, emphasizing his long-standing integrity and accountability in his public role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025