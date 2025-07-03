Fake Visa Fugitive Nabbed After 8-Year Manhunt
Sundar, a key figure in a fake visa case, was arrested after evading law enforcement for eight years. The arrest comes years after a warrant was issued in 2017. Thirty victims were deceived, losing Rs 18 lakh on the promise of job visas. Ten conspirators face charges.
- Country:
- India
Law enforcement officials have successfully apprehended Sundar, one of the principal accused in a prolonged fake visa case, who had been on the run for eight years. His arrest was confirmed by police on Thursday.
The trial court had previously issued an arrest warrant for Sundar on September 20, 2017, after his involvement in a fraudulent job visa scheme came to light. Persistent police efforts culminated in his recent capture at a resort in the Nilgiris district.
Authorities revealed that Sundar and his associates duped 29 individuals, collecting a staggering Rs 18 lakh under false pretenses. The case, initially registered in 2006, now proceeds with ten accused facing a full charge sheet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fake visa
- arrest
- Sundar
- fraud
- police
- Nilgiris
- resort
- Rs 18 lakh
- job visas
- trial court
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Files FIR Against Media Channels for Opinion Poll Violations Ahead of By-Elections
3 Maoists were killed in combing operation in Andhra's Alluri Sitarama Raju district: Police.
Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan: Streamlining Solutions and Modernizing UP Police
He is senior police officer. These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising: SC on ADGP Jayaram’s suspension by TN govt.
Cyber Fraudsters Scamming as Police Cheat Mumbai Woman of Rs 22 Lakh