Fake Visa Fugitive Nabbed After 8-Year Manhunt

Law enforcement officials have successfully apprehended Sundar, one of the principal accused in a prolonged fake visa case, who had been on the run for eight years. His arrest was confirmed by police on Thursday.

The trial court had previously issued an arrest warrant for Sundar on September 20, 2017, after his involvement in a fraudulent job visa scheme came to light. Persistent police efforts culminated in his recent capture at a resort in the Nilgiris district.

Authorities revealed that Sundar and his associates duped 29 individuals, collecting a staggering Rs 18 lakh under false pretenses. The case, initially registered in 2006, now proceeds with ten accused facing a full charge sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)