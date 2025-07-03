Left Menu

Betrayal in Lajpat Nagar: Domestic Help Turns Murderer

In a shocking turn of events, a domestic help named Mukesh killed his employer, Ruchika, and her teenage son in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar after being scolded. The accused was nabbed by Uttar Pradesh railway police while attempting to flee to Bihar. The police are investigating the matter further.

Updated: 03-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:07 IST
In a tragic incident labeled as an 'act of revenge,' a domestic help murdered his employer and her teenage son at their Lajpat Nagar residence in southeast Delhi, law enforcement officials confirmed on Thursday.

The accused, 24-year-old Mukesh from Bihar's Hajipur, was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh railway police from a train as he attempted to flee the scene, police disclosed.

The grim discovery unfolded when a distress call was made at 9.43 pm on Wednesday by Kuldeep Sewani, the victim's husband, reporting his wife Ruchika and son were not responding to calls, and bloodstains were visible on the home's staircase, prompting immediate police action.

