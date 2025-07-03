Eviction Drive in Assam Clears 78 Acres Amidst Security Presence

In a significant development, an eviction drive swept through Assam's Lakhimpur district, affecting over 218 families as authorities sought to clear nearly 78 acres of alleged encroachments. The operation, involving 21 bulldozers and a 400-strong security force, was confirmed by district officials.

Lakhimpur District Commissioner Pronab Jit Kakoty explained that the eviction was conducted at four strategic locations, following the issuance of notices in June to the families, asking for land occupation proof. The families' inability to provide necessary documents led to the enforcement drive.

Among the displaced are 25 indigenous families slated for relocation, while others face uncertain futures. This follows a backdrop of tensions, with arrests tied to suspected religious disharmony in nearby districts, escalating regional unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)