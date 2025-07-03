Left Menu

Bengaluru Civic Agency Officers Suspended Over Caste Census Negligence

Three officers from the Bengaluru civic agency were suspended for dereliction of duty during a scheduled caste census. Concerns arose over improper survey methods, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to offer online applications. Enumerators were accused of arbitrarily placing stickers, leading to the officers' suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:50 IST
Bengaluru Civic Agency Officers Suspended Over Caste Census Negligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, three officers from the Bengaluru civic agency have been suspended for failing to effectively perform their duties during a caste census for the scheduled caste. The incident has highlighted serious lapses in the survey's execution.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed public concerns about the census, encouraging citizens to apply online to ensure the accuracy of the enumeration process. He emphasized that the survey can be conducted online, door-to-door, or in designated camps.

The suspended officers, identified as Ramesh, Peddaraju, and C Senthil Kumar, were employed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's revenue division. Allegations suggest enumerators under their supervision placed stickers on houses without proper verification, leading to immediate suspensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025