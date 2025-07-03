Bengaluru Civic Agency Officers Suspended Over Caste Census Negligence
Three officers from the Bengaluru civic agency were suspended for dereliction of duty during a scheduled caste census. Concerns arose over improper survey methods, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to offer online applications. Enumerators were accused of arbitrarily placing stickers, leading to the officers' suspension.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, three officers from the Bengaluru civic agency have been suspended for failing to effectively perform their duties during a caste census for the scheduled caste. The incident has highlighted serious lapses in the survey's execution.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed public concerns about the census, encouraging citizens to apply online to ensure the accuracy of the enumeration process. He emphasized that the survey can be conducted online, door-to-door, or in designated camps.
The suspended officers, identified as Ramesh, Peddaraju, and C Senthil Kumar, were employed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's revenue division. Allegations suggest enumerators under their supervision placed stickers on houses without proper verification, leading to immediate suspensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth Congress Hosts Mega Job Fair Amid Caste Census Controversies
Caste Census Controversy: BJP MLA Slams Congress Amid Political Tensions
UP BJP's Historic Push for Inclusive Caste Census Among Muslims
Chief Minister Naidu Champions Fair Pricing for Andhra Pradesh Farmers
Promoting Practical Knowledge in Kullu's Schools: A Vision by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh