Bengaluru Civic Agency Officers Suspended Over Caste Census Negligence

In a significant development, three officers from the Bengaluru civic agency have been suspended for failing to effectively perform their duties during a caste census for the scheduled caste. The incident has highlighted serious lapses in the survey's execution.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed public concerns about the census, encouraging citizens to apply online to ensure the accuracy of the enumeration process. He emphasized that the survey can be conducted online, door-to-door, or in designated camps.

The suspended officers, identified as Ramesh, Peddaraju, and C Senthil Kumar, were employed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's revenue division. Allegations suggest enumerators under their supervision placed stickers on houses without proper verification, leading to immediate suspensions.

