Incentives for Heroes: Helping Road Accident Victims in Una

Una District in Himachal Pradesh launches an initiative to honor individuals assisting road accident victims with a cash reward of Rs 25,000. The program, focused on improving road safety and saving lives, calls for comprehensive measures and public awareness to address traffic issues and ensure timely assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:22 IST
Incentives for Heroes: Helping Road Accident Victims in Una
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Commissioner of Una, Jatin Lal, announced on Thursday a new initiative aimed at rewarding citizens who assist road accident victims in the district. Good Samaritans will be honored with a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

This effort is intended to encourage timely assistance and lifesaving interventions, according to Lal's statement at the District Road Safety Committee meeting. The District Red Cross Society will manage the distribution of prize money to raise public awareness about road safety.

The initiative includes more than monetary incentives; it involves regular meetings on safety, the inspection of school buses, and installing necessary road equipment. Plans are in place for a major survey targeting key problem spots, including the installation of CCTV cameras at 38 locations along the Mehatpur to Una national highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

