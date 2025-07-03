Left Menu

Tragedy in Daruvar: Gunman Sentenced for Nursing Home Massacre

A Croatian court convicted Kresimir Pahoki for a mass shooting at a nursing home in Daruvar, resulting in six deaths, including his mother. Sentenced to 50 years, Pahoki, an ex-fighter from the 1990s ethnic war, did not express guilt. The rare shooting highlights lingering war-era armament issues in Croatia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:26 IST
Tragedy in Daruvar: Gunman Sentenced for Nursing Home Massacre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A Croatian court handed down a 50-year sentence to Kresimir Pahoki on Thursday for a mass shooting at a nursing home in the town of Daruvar.

An emotional trial at the Municipal Court in Bjelovar ended with the conviction of 52-year-old Pahoki for killing six, including his own mother, and injuring others. These tragic events unfolded in July when Pahoki visited the facility ostensibly to settle his mother's debts.

Despite acknowledging the deaths, Pahoki claimed innocence and has not announced plans to appeal. This incident stands out as a rare occurrence in Croatia, a country still dealing with the aftermath of the 1991-1995 ethnic war. Daruvar remains a close-knit community where such violence is unexpected.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025