Tragedy in Daruvar: Gunman Sentenced for Nursing Home Massacre

A Croatian court handed down a 50-year sentence to Kresimir Pahoki on Thursday for a mass shooting at a nursing home in the town of Daruvar.

An emotional trial at the Municipal Court in Bjelovar ended with the conviction of 52-year-old Pahoki for killing six, including his own mother, and injuring others. These tragic events unfolded in July when Pahoki visited the facility ostensibly to settle his mother's debts.

Despite acknowledging the deaths, Pahoki claimed innocence and has not announced plans to appeal. This incident stands out as a rare occurrence in Croatia, a country still dealing with the aftermath of the 1991-1995 ethnic war. Daruvar remains a close-knit community where such violence is unexpected.