Ceasefire Talks: Hamas Seeks Guarantees Amid Intensifying Gaza Strikes

Hamas is seeking assurances that a new U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal will lead to a permanent end to hostilities, a reliable source associated with the militant group reported on Thursday. The developments unfold as medical reports confirm that Israeli strikes have resulted in numerous casualties across Gaza.

The momentum for a Gaza truce has intensified following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran, though Israeli military operations in Gaza have continued, resulting in significant fatalities. President Donald Trump confirmed that Israel has agreed to conditions necessary to finalize a 60-day truce with Hamas to potentially end the long-standing conflict.

Efforts by Egyptian and Qatari mediators focus on securing international guarantees for extended negotiations, which are crucial for Hamas to consider the proposed truce. Alongside plans for hostage exchanges, both parties are meticulously negotiating terms to solidify a peace agreement, even as violence persists on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)