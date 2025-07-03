Left Menu

Empowering Governance: Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Curtailing House Disruptions

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for political parties to reduce disruptions in House proceedings ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session. He highlights the need for change to strengthen democratic institutions and urges urban local bodies to emulate parliamentary practices to enhance governance and democracy at grassroots levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:52 IST
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

As the Monsoon Session of Parliament approaches, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has made a fervent appeal to all political parties to minimize disruptions during House proceedings, emphasizing the need to alter past practices.

Speaking at a national conference for Urban Local Bodies, Birla warned that voters would hold accountable parties causing disruptions in Parliament. He noted a positive shift in the 18th Lok Sabha towards fewer disruptions compared to previous sessions since he joined in 2014.

Birla also encouraged urban local bodies to mirror the structured approach of Lok Sabha sessions, including implementing practices like Question Hour and Zero Hour, to boost accountability and transparency. Highlighting urban bodies' crucial role in democracy, Birla underscored the importance of fostering women leaders within these institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

