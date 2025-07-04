Ukraine launches drones on Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 08:43 IST
Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Sergiyev Posad district near Moscow, injuring at least one person and with explosions reported in at least four locations, the head of the district Oksana Yerokhanova said early on Friday.
"I ask everyone to remain calm, not to approach the windows, not to photograph the work of the air defence," Yerokhanova wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
