Delhi Police nabs 2 sharpshooters for Bawana murder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 09:58 IST
Two sharpshooters of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang were arrested after a violent encounter near Sector 34 in Rohini early Friday, police said.

The two were allegedly involved in the murder of one Deepak, a nephew of gangster Manjeet Mahal, they said. Deepak was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Bawana area in front of his daughter, who also suffered wounds in the attack.

Gangsters Sombir alias Chinu, a native of Hisar in Haryana, and Vijay of Bhaskar Colony in Chandigarh, were apprehended early morning, but not before they fired five gunshots at police.

Police fired four rounds, shooting the two in their legs.

''Acting on tip-off regarding their movement, a Crime Branch team laid a trap in the Rohini area near Munak Canal. Despite being warned to surrender, the duo opened fire, forcing police to take action. Police overpowered them without sustaining any injuries themselves,'' an officer said.

''Both accused sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were taken into custody,'' he added.

According to police, in the Bawana incident, Sombir was the one who shot at Deepak, while Vijay, a history-sheeter, was instrumental in harbouring and providing logistical support to him and other gang members.

Police recovered two country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from Sombir and Vijay, and one misfired round, and four used cartridges from the scene.

