Police in Thane district return 72 recovered mobiles to rightful owners

The Kalyan police zone in Maharashtra's Thane district has returned 72 stolen or lost mobile phones recovered by them to their rightful owners, an official said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Atul Zende handed over the phones, collectively valued at Rs 11.18 lakh, to the owners at a function on Wednesday, he said. The department said in a release that the mobile phones were recovered following recent complaints filed at the Khadakpada, Mahatma Phule, Bazarpeth and Kolsewadi police stations.

