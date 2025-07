Russia launches 539 drones, 11 missiles at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv says

Russia launched a record 539 drones, 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Friday.

The military said its air defence units shot down 270 drones while 208 more were lost - referring to electronic warfare the Ukrainian military uses to redirect them - or they were drone simulators lacking warheads.

Air defence also downed two cruise missiles, it added.

