Police officer suspended for ‘lapses’ in journalists assault case in Assam

A police officer in Assam's Sonitpur district was suspended following allegations of lapses in the enquiry of a case of assault on journalists by miscreants, an officer said on Friday.

Two journalists were beaten up and injured on June 29 in Dhekiajuli area when they were returning after covering a development over alleged illegal mining activities.

The officer in-charge (OC) of Raikhasmari police outpost, Charu Rajbongshi, who was initially closed to reserve on Wednesday, was suspended later, Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das said.

The two scribes, Bimaljyoti Nath and Bipul Phoyel of Guwahati-based satellite channel ND 24, sustained serious injuries.

Protests against the incident were staged by various organisations, including Dhekiajuli Press Club and All Bodo Students Union, who demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Four people were arrested in the case, but three of them have already been released on bail.

Allegation of lapses in the enquiry by Rajbongshi was raised as the main accused Dilip Nath is still absconding.

The release of three other accused on bail also led to charges of inadequate investigation by Rajbonghsi, leading to him being closed to reserve and subsequently arrested, official sources said.

The son of the main accused is currently in judicial custody, the sources added.

The additional SP said the car used by Nath has been recovered from near Rowta in neighbouring Udalguri district on Wednesday morning, while search for the main accused is still on.

"Investigation in the matter is going on and we will share further details in due course," Das added.

Nath claims to be associated with a news portal and is known for filing applications under RTI in various government departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)