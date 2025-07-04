Left Menu

Woman councillor hacked to death by her husband in Chennai suburb

A woman councillor of the Thiruninravur municipal corporation in the western suburb of Chennai was allegedly hacked to death by her husband due to personal reasons, police said on Friday.The deceased S Gomathi 38 had contested as an independent and won in the civic body election.Her husband Stephen Raj inflicted grievous cut injuries on her near their house in Periyar Colony, Thiruninravur, on Thursday night.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:30 IST
A woman councillor of the Thiruninravur municipal corporation in the western suburb of Chennai was allegedly hacked to death by her husband due to personal reasons, police said on Friday.

The deceased S Gomathi (38) had contested as an independent and won in the civic body election.

Her husband Stephen Raj inflicted grievous cut injuries on her near their house in Periyar Colony, Thiruninravur, on Thursday night. Leaving her dead in a pool of blood, Raj surrendered before the police. Further investigation is on.

The couple had been married for about ten years, police said.

Both were members of the VCK party.

