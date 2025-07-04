Left Menu

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Sonam, Raj by 14 days

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 19:57 IST
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Sonam, Raj by 14 days
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha by another 14 days in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

On June 21 the court had remanded the two prime accused – Raja's wife Sonam, and Raj to 13-day judicial custody which ended on Friday.

''The court extended the judicial custody of Sonam and Raj for another 14 more days. The hearing took place today via video conferencing,'' Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI.

Sonam and Raj accused of plotting and hiring hitmen to murder Raja Raghuvanshi were produced before the court via video conferencing from Shillong District Jail, where they have been lodged since their arrest.

Sonam and Raj, along with three others - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi - face charges of murder conspiracy, murder, and destruction of evidence in the crime that took place on May 23 near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that Sonam had lured Raja to the remote location, where the three hired hitmen ambushed and hacked him to death with machetes.

In total, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including a property dealer, a flat owner, and a guard from Indore, who allegedly helped conceal evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025