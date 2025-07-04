UN council rejects Eritrea's bid to end human rights probe
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:11 IST
GENEVA, July 4 - The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday rejected a bid by Eritrea to end the mandate of a U.N. expert investigating abuses in the country.
The motion brought by Eritrea represented a rare attempt by a country subject to an investigative mandate to terminate it, catching Western diplomats off guard and raising fears among them that it could set a precedent for other states looking to escape scrutiny.
